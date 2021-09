UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head coach Erica Dambach has announced the addition of Maud Asbroek to the 2021 roster. "After playing for four years at PEC Zwolle and graduating with a bachelor degree in Business from the University of Twente in The Netherlands, I was up for a new challenge. I want to keep improving myself in soccer and also academically. I have dreamed about playing in college in the U.S. for years, and felt this was the right moment for me. When Penn State came into the picture, I almost directly knew it was the right fit for me. The history and quality of the program makes me feel very honored and happy to become a part of this team."