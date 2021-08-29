Brian Noll Shows the Power of Timing with This Amazing Shot!

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...