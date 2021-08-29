Brian Noll Shows the Power of Timing with This Amazing Shot!
"I can't tell you how many times I have missed the perfect lightning shot", confesses New York-based cityscape photographer Brian Noll. He started out inspired by urbex photography but gravitated towards nightscapes and city shots after some years. Having switched camera brands recently means he's still building up his arsenal of lenses and does most of his work with a few lenses and one tripod.
