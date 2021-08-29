Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Doki Doki Launches NFT Gachapon Powered by Chainlink VRF

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoki Doki Launches NFT Gachapon Powered by Chainlink VRF. Doki Doki recently launched the NFT Gachapon, Zodiac Girls. Doki Doki integrated these NFTs with Chainlink VRF. This allows provable fair randomness in the NFT Gachpon machines. Doki Doki announced yesterday that they launched the all-new NFT Gachapon machines called Zodiac...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft Gachapon Powered#Chainlink Vrf Doki Doki#Nft Gachpon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Shoppingghostcultmag.com

Megadeth Launches Exclusive NFT Card Packs with The WAX Blockchain

Megadeth has announced their debut NFT releases, coming to the WAX blockchain. There will be two exclusive NFT craftable card packs available, an All Access pack, with only 1,500 available, and a General Admission pack, with only 2,500 available. Based on artwork from the last 20 plus years of the Cyber Army and reimagined for the Wax Blockchain, the Megadeth Series 1 NFTs sets a whole new stage for MEGADETH collectibles. Both packs go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 27 at 10AM PST and will be available to purchase for only 72 hours, or while supplies last. The card packs will be delivered after the transaction is complete and can be opened starting Monday, August 30 at 12PM PST. Cyber Army members will get exclusive pre-sale access to a limited number of All Access and General Admission card packs available starting on August 26 at 12PM PST. A credit card or PayPal and a Wax Wallet will be required for all purchases.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Arc System Works Launches Kunio-kun 35th Anniversary Countdown Website

It's the 35th anniversary of Technōs Japan's popular co-op beat 'em up series Kunio-kun this year. A number of months ago Arc System Works revealed the official logo for this celebration and mentioned how it would be followed by many different projects - including new game releases, "related products" and even collaborations.
Marketsinvezz.com

Gamified NFT project Piñazza launches NFT drop today

The first drop entails 10,000 uniquely generated Piña NFTs, and the second - 10,000 Pizza NFTs. More than 50 exclusive 'Pinazza Perfects" within the whole set. Piñazza, who provide financial support to mental health charities, launched the Piñazza Piñas on www.pinazza.fun today. NFT collectors are encouraged to pair, match, and mix. Everyone who mints a token (Piña) will get a free future airdrop of a Piñazza Pizza NFT. A few lucky members of the community will receive one hundred tokens. Part of the sales proceeds will go toward the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) via a DAO.
Visual Artinvesting.com

Fetch.ai launches NFT platform for AI-generated art

Blockchain artificial intelligence lab Fetch.ai has launched a new NFT marketplace for AI-generated art, giving users the ability to create digital collectibles in a collaborative setting through machine learning technology. The new platform, dubbed Colearn Paint, allows groups of creators to automatically generate and collectively own NFTs designed by a...
Bitcoinbitcoinist.com

XRI Launches A Digital NFT Town

XRI announced their launch of a new service, Digital NFT Town. Digital NFT Town is another world in virtual space where you can live and make new business models with NFTs. All of your activity in the Digital NFT Town will be feedbacked to the real world by making full use of the latest blockchain technology such as NFT and Defi.
Stockscryptoslate.com

XTZ pumps 13% as new NFT platform launches on Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) prices soared over 13% yesterday after the launch of a new NFT platform and increasing user activity on the network, data from multiple sources shows. The token ranks 45th by its market cap of $3.5 billion at press time, but has made moves in both technology and corporate partnerships to increase its retail presence in the past year.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Polkally integrates Chainlink into its NFT marketplace

Polkally is excited to announce that it will be integrating Chainlink into its nonfungible token marketplace. With extensive research, time and development channeled into Polkally, the project prioritizes the quality of product delivery with state-of-the-art decentralized finance stacking functions, cross-chain interoperability and many more. This integration puts Polkally’s NFT marketplace...
Musicmartechseries.com

Audius to Launch Solana NFT Integration

Music streaming platform Audius is launching its Solana NFT integration after the high-speed blockchain clocked $60 million in collectible transactions in the last week. The initial integration features Solana wallet Phantom and will unlock a new feature for Audius Silver Tier profiles, allowing its more than six million users to begin showcasing Solana SPL NFT collectibles alongside Ethereum’s ERC-20 NFT collectibles such as Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats or Hashmasks.
Medical & Biotechtoolfarm.com

Freebie: VFXER 3D Model Shatter Pack

VFXER offers a free 3D Model Shatter pack with pre-fractured 3D models, which can be shattered or exploded to dramatic effect. The models are optimized for use in Video Copilot Element 3D, but can be used in other applications as well. The VFXER 3D Model Shatter pack contains 10 pre-fractured...
EconomyNEWSBTC

AAX Exchange Plans the Launch of its NFT Marketplace

AAX Exchange plans to launch its NFT marketplace with an auction, contest and high-end collaborations in store. AAX Exchange is launching its flagship non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and featuring selective artists’ high-end works. As a prelude to this marketplace, AAX is giving its users an opportunity to auction their NFTs for a charity campaign, at the same time the chance to win themed NFTs after trading.
AdvocacyOne Green Planet

Voice Launches First Environmentally-Friendly NFT Program

This month, Voice, an NFT platform, is launching the first environmentally friendly NFT program for users and buyers. This NFT program would allow users to mint their NFTs for free while buyers can buy these works with a standard credit card. Voice is partnering with curators like Kimberly Drew, Misan...
Advocacybizjournals

DKNY launches its new brand logo as an NFT

DKNY will launch its new brand logo as a non-fungible token to be sold with the proceeds to benefit charity, the company said. The auction will open on Sept. 1, 2021 at dkny.rad.live. The new DKNY logo will appear on DKNY brand creative, ready-to-wear items and accessories beginning on Sept. 8.
Video Gameschatsports.com

LDN UTD launches NFT engagement campaign

UK esports organisation LDN UTD has announced the launch of a community-driven NFT initiative that is aimed at increasing youth engagement. The campaign will be built upon a series of high-profile partnerships with companies and artists. Moreover, the initiative looks to help disadvantaged young people in the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, a youth and community development charity founded by former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand.
Technologybitcoin.com

Chatex Cryptobank Launches NFT Challenge: Win a Robot to Win a Tesla

Chatex is currently Telegram’s 2nd largest cryptocurrency-based application used by over 335,000 active users and with over $165 million in trade volume. The cryptobank is now welcoming investors with a chance to win a brand new Tesla. Chatex to Add Savings Accounts With Passive Income. Chatex is a Telegram-enabled cryptobank,...
Visual Arttechstartups.com

Autographia, a digital art startup and an NFT marketplace, launches with rare Elon Musk memorabilia and matching NFT

Earlier this year, we made a prediction that non-fungible token (NFT) is one of those tech fads that will soon fade away with time. As it turns out, we were wrong–NFT is here to stay. Since our last piece, NFT has gained major institutional support. Just yesterday, global payments giant Visa jumped into the NFT craze with the announcement that it bought a ‘CryptoPunk’ NFT for $165,000.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.
Marketsinvesting.com

Olyseum – NFT Powered Celebrity Economy

Having an idol or a celebrity crush is essentially human. From simple adoration to collecting celebrity autographs, celebrity sports cards, and founding fan clubs, communities of fans fuel fandom culture movements. Crypto is bringing a wind of change to classic interactions between fans and celebrities. This year, a YouTube millionaire...
Electronicsfujirumors.com

LEAKED Images of Fujinon XF33mmF1.4 and XF23mmF1.4 II

The images of the upcoming Fujinon XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR and XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR have now been leaked by Nokishita. You can see them all in this article. All will be announced in a few minutes at the Fujifilm X Summit… plus stuff that has never been rumored ;).
Economyinvesting.com

AAX Is Running an Exciting Promotion for Creators and Traders Ahead of NFT Marketplace Launch

AAX Exchange, the first centralized exchange to use the London Stock Exchange technology for its platform, is now launching a remarkable NFT platform that will combine art with giving. The marketplace, which will allow collectors and creators to auction high end pieces of art, is initiating a creative charity campaign, which will culminate in half of all proceeds raised going to predesignated charities, while giving traders on the platform the opportunity to win NFTs in return for trading.
Internetbuffalonynews.net

Nafter Announces Global Launch of World's First NFT Social Network

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Nafter is all set to launch the world's first and only NFT social network for the global audience that could give Instagram a run for their money. The team behind the NFT social media platform announced that a web app will be available worldwide for everyone to access starting September 3. The NFT social network is a one of the kind platform and also an industry-first that would allow artists and influencers to mint NFTs in the form of social media posts including photos and videos. The platform gave a sneak peek into its upcoming web and mobile app a month back with a phenomenal response from the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy