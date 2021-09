Looking for the right shoe for your activity can become a confusing search, especially when it comes to running and walking shoes. The racks are beckoning with shoes that display colorful combinations and elaborate structural compositions. The average person has little idea what they are looking for other than the eye is drawn to the appeal of the shoe. Shoes can run upward to more than $200 and you may feel that is an ouch for a shoe selection! Is the investment worth it? The answer is yes. Let’s look at the difference between walking, running and shoes for group fitness classes.