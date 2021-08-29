Early Schneider Springs Fire response limited by resources, access
Firefighters have taken a full-suppression approach to the Schneider Springs Fire since it started on Aug. 3, but were initially limited by lack of resources and access. The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was ignited by lightning on Aug. 3 and spotted the next day. It started in a remote part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and was one of multiple fires that followed the lightning storm.www.yakimaherald.com
