Don’t let political parties hijack our schools

This letter is a rebuttal to an article which was published in the Star News in the opinion section on Aug. 21. I felt it had a confrontational, alarmist tone. As a veteran of 36 years of teaching in four states, 8 years as a school board member, parent of two college graduates, and now am a Minnesota senior citizen advocate for public education, I am alarmed that the public is allowing political parties to hijack our schools. Students have the right to be represented in the curriculum they receive, to hear various points of view, and to be equipped to live in a multi-cultural society which is changing at light speed. We must equip them, or they will not know how to shape the future.