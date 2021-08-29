US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View

Kiwi, Loonie Outperform, Asians, EMFX Flat, Stocks Gain. Summary – Risk appetite powered up, and the US Dollar eased as markets anticipated a soft NFP report later today. Analysts expect US Non-Farms Payrolls to fall to between 720,000 to 750,000 jobs created in August from July’s 943,000. On Wednesday the ADP (private payrolls) underwhelmed, with a 374,000 print against median expectations of 640,000. A soft Payrolls number could force the Fed to extend its accommodative monetary policy and delay tapering. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed its peers, soaring 0.67% to 0.7113 from 0.7070 yesterday. The Dollar Index which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.24% to 92.23 (92.65). Risk FX leader, the Australian Dollar charged higher to 0.7402 from 0.7368. The US Dollar slumped against the Canadian Dollar to 1.2550 (1.2617). A rally in Brent Crude Oil prices to USD 72.84 (USD 71.34) boosted the Canadian Loonie. The Euro gained 0.29% against the Greenback (EUR/USD) to 1.1875 (1.1840) while Sterling advanced to 1.3835 from 1.3770, up 0.45%. USD/JPY dipped to 109.95 from 110.02. Asian and EM currencies were mixed against the Greenback. The USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) pair slid to 1.3425, near two-month lows from 1.3447 yesterday. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar settled higher at 32.50 (32.32). USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was little changed at 6.4500 (6.4520).