US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View

By Michael Boutros
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD plunges from resistance- risk for larger correction while below median-line. DXY weekly support at 91.74 (bullish invalidation) – Key resistance 93.76/88, 94.47/65. The US Dollar Index plunged more than 0.8% this week...

