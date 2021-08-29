Cancel
Ridgewood, NJ

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally touted the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments. Even Valley Health System provided a leading-edge therapy to patients at high-risk with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and within 10 days of symptom onset. The treatment involves a single infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, such as viruses, back in January of 2021.

Anthony Fauci
