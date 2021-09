I used to be meticulous about “deadheading,” pinching or snipping the fading blossoms from my annuals and perennial flowers so that the plants didn’t set seed. This was partly an expression of a desire for neatness. I didn’t like what I perceived as the sloppy look of a bed or border dotted with wilting flowers. But there was also a practical aspect to my compulsion. Annual flowers stop blooming once they have set seed, so deadheading is a way to prolong their season of bloom. And I had been taught that deadheading perennials redirects the energy they would have devoted to seed production back into the growth of the plants and so enhances their vigor. I’ve often heard this justification for deadheading touted, although I’ve never seen any scientific evidence substantiating this claim.