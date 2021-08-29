West Side Rising tells story of San Antonio’s 1921 flood, injustice, and a political awakening

The Flood of 1921 is often referred to as a seminal moment in San Antonio’s development, principally for how it spurred the actions which resulted in the central feature in the city’s international identity, the River Walk along the San Antonio River. What has been less understood — and I would say never connected in our public discourse — is the tragic destruction wrought by the flood in the residential areas of the city and particularly in the poverty-stricken Westside colonias.