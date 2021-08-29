Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

How Michigan State football LB Quavaris Crouch went from Spartan Stadium stands to field

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING — Quavaris Crouch got a personal look at Michigan State football going through an open practice in April, the handful of fans around him oblivious to his past. A man without a team after deciding to leave Tennessee, Crouch made his first trip to Michigan to visit Spartan Stadium while in the transfer portal. Immediately, he knew it was where he wanted — and needed — to be.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Hazelton
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#American Football#247 Sports#Northwestern#Msu#Spartans#Itayvion Lrb#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy