Daneff defeats De Leon

fightnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightweight Claudio “Chaíto” Daneff (12-2-1, 7 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Nicolás “El Titán” De León (13-4, 4 KOs) on Saturday night to claim De Leon’s Argentine lightweight title at the Sociedad Rural in Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Daneff dropped De León in round two. De León was also deducted a point for hitting after the bell. Scores were 98-90, 98.5-90, and 98-90. The card was promoted by Mario Margossian/Argentina Boxing Promotions.

fightnews.com

Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies Of Head Injuries After Boxing Match

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, who suffered traumatic brain damage during a boxing contest held Saturday night in Montreal and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma, succumbed to her injuries five days later Thursday afternoon at Montreal Sacred Heart Hospital. She was 18. The news was first reported...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Manager: Tszyu made mandatory to Castano

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) has been made the mandatory challenger to WBO champion Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) according to Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings, who made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday. “Some great news this morning,” Jennings said. “After weeks of hard work back...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

This week’s boxing action

Some good fights on tap this week. Great fight on Wednesday in Japan between WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KOs) and former minimumweight champ Francisco Rodriguez (34-4, 24 KOs). No U.S. TV as of now. Saturday on DAZN is the rematch between featherweights Mauricio Lara (23-2, 16...
TV & Videosfightnews.com

FS1 will air undercard bouts on Sunday

FS1 has added a boxing telecast leading into Sunday’s fight card on FOX. Super middleweight contender Kyrone Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) will square off against Martez McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs) in an eight or ten round main event. Davis is coming off a draw against two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell in February.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

VADA reports adverse finding for Valdez

WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez has tested for a banned substance in a VADA test. Reportedly, Valdez had Phentermine (a stimulant similar to an amphetamine) in his system. This puts Valdez’ September 10 clash with Robson Conceição in jeopardy. The WBC announced that pursuant to the WBC Clean...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Dubois: I want to fight for a world title

British heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) make his U.S. debut in style, knocking down Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano (19-4, 17 KOs) three times en-route to a first-round stoppage. Dubois landed nearly everything he threw on the overmatched Cusumano, who was finished off by a barrage of punches 2:10 into the fight.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Herring-Stevenson clash Oct 23

It’s official. Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) on Saturday, October 23 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in an event promoted by Top Rank. Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1...
Las Vegas, NVfightsports.tv

Robert Guerrero Has A Warning For The Welterweight Division

Former two-weight world champion Robert Guerrero is on the search for a bigger fight that can lead him to a title shot after he beat Victor Ortiz via unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on August 21. Following his fourth consecutive win, the 38-year-old boxing veteran has now...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Yarde crushes Theran in one

WBC #9, IBF #12, WBO #13 light heavyweight and former world title challenger Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) destroyed Alex Theran (23-4, 15 KOs) in one round on Saturday night at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Yarde dropped Theran with a left hook in round one. Theran was up at nine, but moments later another Yarde left hook to the body laid out Theran for the count. Time was 2:32. With the win, Yarde remained on track for his rematch against Lyndon Arthur.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

A great performance by women’s P4P Amanda Serrano was marred somewhat by her trainer/brother-in-law Jordon Maldonado, who taunted Serrano’s opponent Yamileth Mercado all during the fight. Mercado said on social media that Maldonado even taunted her as she got in the ambulance. Gervonta “Tank” Davis has relinquished his WBA super...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Hobson: Dave Allen needs to win a title

Heavyweight Dave Allen (19-5-2, 16 KOs) returned to the ring after almost two years away, stopping Andrea Pesce in two rounds at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena last week. Promoter Dennis Hobson weighed in on Allen’s performance. “I was pleased with his comeback,” said Hobson. “I wasn’t over-expecting anything from him,...
Myrtle Beach, SCfightnews.com

Butler beats Spencer in snoozefest

In a clash of 300lb heavyweights, Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) lumbered to an eight round unanimous decision over Brandon “Big Bear” Spencer (9-20-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Butler did more than Spencer in a slow-paced affair.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Campa stops Cruz in six

Super lightweight Pedro “Roca” Campa (33-1-1, 23 KOs) overcame a closed right eye from a punch and a head clash in round one to break down and stop late sub Abimael Cruz (5-1, 5 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at La Ruina Park in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The referee stopped the bout two minutes into round six to protect a defenseless Cruz.
UFCfightnews.com

Paul defeats Woodley by split decision

Unbeaten YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) won an eight round split decision over 39-year-old former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Paul outworked Woodley over the first three rounds. Woodley staggered Paul in round four. Paul did just a little more than Woodley down the stretch. Paul never hurt Woodley and Woodley often walked down Paul. Scores were 77-75, 78-74 Paul, 77-75 Woodley.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Sanmartin defeats Carmona

Super bantamweight José “El General” Sanmartín (32-5, 20 KOs) defeated David “El Severo” Carmona (22-7, 9 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Foro Centenario in Mexico City. Sanmartín dropped Carmona en route to a 98-90, 97-91, 97-92 win to claim the WBA Fedecentro title. In...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Marshall dominates Corral

New England heavyweight champion “Fly” Mike Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KOs) dominated Jose “Olympico” Corral (20-28, 12 KOs) from start to finish in a ten round main event headlining Saturday’s marathon Granite Chin Promotions doubleheader at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire. Scores were 100-89 3x. Corral was penalized one point for hitting behind the head. Marshall may next be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III card.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Where Are They Now? Joey Olivo

They don’t come any nicer than Joey Olivo. The former NABF Light Fly, NABF Fly, USBA Fly and WBA Jr. Flyweight champion, Joey Olivo took time out of his schedule to speak with Fightnews.com®. Olivo discussed how he came up through the tough streets & gangs of L.A., to becoming champion of the world to training youngsters & future world champions at the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex for the past 29 years.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Love: I want Josh Taylor and Gervonta Davis

“This is a dream come true,” said unbeaten Cleveland welterweight Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KOs) after his vicious TKO7 over former world champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-3, 13 KOs), “I’m in training every day thinking about and visualizing this moment. I want to thank Ivan for giving me this opportunity and helping us give the fans a great show. We’d been working on that uppercut the whole time during training. The game plan was to move and box him and make him miss. We knew that eventually he was going to open up.

