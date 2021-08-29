Milford's Folks on Spokes benefit offers in-person, virtual ride-walk options
MILFORD — With state funds dwindling, Bridges Healthcare needed an infusion of financing - that’s where Al Diamond and Ray Vitali rode in to save the day. Three decades later, the pair’s creation - Folks on Spokes/Step Forward Memorial Walk, a benefit offering participants the chance to cycle or walk for a cause - continues to be a significant fundraiser for the organization’s mental health and addiction recovery services.www.registercitizen.com
