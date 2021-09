Now that we finally discovered why the hell Shane (Jake Lacy) looked so grim at the airport in the opening scene of The White Lotus, it’s time to say goodbye to those characters we have been following for the past six weeks. One of the strong points of Mike White's HBO limited series (now an anthology) was undoubtedly the portrayal of how people who work in the service industry have to endure bouts of anger and insults from customers who, as we all know, are not always right. And even though this isn’t a new take, it’s important to remember it from time to time.