Ekowa might not be sharing QB position this season

J.D. Ekowa has shared the quarterback position for three seasons at Minnesota State, but he’s the clear No. 1 heading into Thursday’s season-opener against Northern State at Blakeslee Stadium. Pat Christman

The cliche goes that if you think your football team has two starting quarterbacks, you likely have none.

Except at Minnesota State.

“The last six seasons, using a dual-quarterback system, we’ve had incredible success,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “As long as we keep winning, there’s no reason to stray too far from what we do.”

The Mavericks open the season Thursday night with a home game against Northern State. Barring something unforeseen, senior J.D. Ekowa will be the starting quarterback. What happens after the first snap is a mystery, though the Mavericks are 72-8 in the seven seasons of using two quarterbacks.

“With our team, in general, we have a lot of depth so you want to use as many players as you can,” Ekowa said. “For the last three (seasons), we had two quarterbacks who complemented each other really well.”

The last time the Mavericks had a “full-time” quarterback was 2013, when Jon Wolf was leading the offense, passing for 2,054 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 1,150 yards and 15 scores.

But after Wolf graduated, Hoffner had Nick Pieruccini and Ricky Lloyd competing for the starting spot. Lloyd, the transfer from Southern Mississippi with a strong arm, started 12 games, while Pieruccini, a redshirt freshman who was more of a runner, started three.

The two meshed so well that the Mavericks ended up in the national championship game, losing to Colorado State-Pueblo.

Pieruccini and Lloyd continued to share the position in 2015 and 2016, when redshirt freshman Ryan Schlichte started to get a few snaps.

By 2017, Schlichte was the starter for all 14 games, but Ekowa, then a redshirt freshman, had earned playing time in key situations. Schlichte was the quarterback for 776 of the 1,009 snaps (76.9%), while Ekowa got 252 plays (25.0%), taking advantage of Schlichte’s passing skills and Ekowa’s athleticism.

Schlichte and Ekowa shared the position in 2018 and 2019, though the rotation became more balanced as Schlichte became a better runner and Ekowa developed into a more accurate passer. In 2018, Schlichte took 51.9% of the snaps, while Ekowa had 41.5%.

In 2019, which ended in another national championship game, Schlichte was the quarterback for 48.7% of the plays, while Ekowa was in for 38.3%.

However, in each game, the amount of drives or snaps for each quarterback could change.

“I don’t know the method to their madness,” Ekowa said. “It was up to us to stay ready and do what we could do with every drive that we were given.”

Both played in all 43 games over the last three seasons, with Schlichte starting 40. This is the first time that Ekowa, who delayed the start of medical school to play one more season, will be the No. 1 quarterback, and the only quarterback on the roster to have taken a snap in a college game. He’s easily the veteran in the quarterback room, working with some teammates who were in eighth grade when he first got to Minnesota State.

“One of the reasons I decided to come back was the chance to lead the younger players and help them be comfortable and confident in what they’re doing,” Ekowa said. “I want to impact those younger kids and teach them as much as I can.”

Last season, Ekowa completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,352 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

In his career, Ekowa has passed for 3,021 yards and 29 touchdowns, which ranks 10th in program history, and rushed for 1,163 yards and 14 scores.

“J.D. has been very impressive in fall camp,” Hoffner said. “Pattern concepts, throwing on the run, keeping his eyes downfield ... he’s doing everything better. The younger quarterbacks have been doing pretty well and getting more comfortable.”

For the last four years, Ekowa has played football as part of his education at Minnesota State. With his future already set at medical school, this season is all about having fun and winning a national championship.

“I have my degree, and I know where I’m going in life,” Ekowa said. “I just want to be around the guys and make sure I’m enjoying every moment.”

