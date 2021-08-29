Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ekowa might not be sharing QB position this season

By Chad Courrier ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTCEV_0bgH0N9P00
J.D. Ekowa has shared the quarterback position for three seasons at Minnesota State, but he’s the clear No. 1 heading into Thursday’s season-opener against Northern State at Blakeslee Stadium. Pat Christman

The cliche goes that if you think your football team has two starting quarterbacks, you likely have none.

Except at Minnesota State.

“The last six seasons, using a dual-quarterback system, we’ve had incredible success,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “As long as we keep winning, there’s no reason to stray too far from what we do.”

The Mavericks open the season Thursday night with a home game against Northern State. Barring something unforeseen, senior J.D. Ekowa will be the starting quarterback. What happens after the first snap is a mystery, though the Mavericks are 72-8 in the seven seasons of using two quarterbacks.

“With our team, in general, we have a lot of depth so you want to use as many players as you can,” Ekowa said. “For the last three (seasons), we had two quarterbacks who complemented each other really well.”

The last time the Mavericks had a “full-time” quarterback was 2013, when Jon Wolf was leading the offense, passing for 2,054 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 1,150 yards and 15 scores.

But after Wolf graduated, Hoffner had Nick Pieruccini and Ricky Lloyd competing for the starting spot. Lloyd, the transfer from Southern Mississippi with a strong arm, started 12 games, while Pieruccini, a redshirt freshman who was more of a runner, started three.

The two meshed so well that the Mavericks ended up in the national championship game, losing to Colorado State-Pueblo.

Pieruccini and Lloyd continued to share the position in 2015 and 2016, when redshirt freshman Ryan Schlichte started to get a few snaps.

By 2017, Schlichte was the starter for all 14 games, but Ekowa, then a redshirt freshman, had earned playing time in key situations. Schlichte was the quarterback for 776 of the 1,009 snaps (76.9%), while Ekowa got 252 plays (25.0%), taking advantage of Schlichte’s passing skills and Ekowa’s athleticism.

Schlichte and Ekowa shared the position in 2018 and 2019, though the rotation became more balanced as Schlichte became a better runner and Ekowa developed into a more accurate passer. In 2018, Schlichte took 51.9% of the snaps, while Ekowa had 41.5%.

In 2019, which ended in another national championship game, Schlichte was the quarterback for 48.7% of the plays, while Ekowa was in for 38.3%.

However, in each game, the amount of drives or snaps for each quarterback could change.

“I don’t know the method to their madness,” Ekowa said. “It was up to us to stay ready and do what we could do with every drive that we were given.”

Both played in all 43 games over the last three seasons, with Schlichte starting 40. This is the first time that Ekowa, who delayed the start of medical school to play one more season, will be the No. 1 quarterback, and the only quarterback on the roster to have taken a snap in a college game. He’s easily the veteran in the quarterback room, working with some teammates who were in eighth grade when he first got to Minnesota State.

“One of the reasons I decided to come back was the chance to lead the younger players and help them be comfortable and confident in what they’re doing,” Ekowa said. “I want to impact those younger kids and teach them as much as I can.”

Last season, Ekowa completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,352 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

In his career, Ekowa has passed for 3,021 yards and 29 touchdowns, which ranks 10th in program history, and rushed for 1,163 yards and 14 scores.

“J.D. has been very impressive in fall camp,” Hoffner said. “Pattern concepts, throwing on the run, keeping his eyes downfield ... he’s doing everything better. The younger quarterbacks have been doing pretty well and getting more comfortable.”

For the last four years, Ekowa has played football as part of his education at Minnesota State. With his future already set at medical school, this season is all about having fun and winning a national championship.

“I have my degree, and I know where I’m going in life,” Ekowa said. “I just want to be around the guys and make sure I’m enjoying every moment.”

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.

Comments / 0

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
251
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Minnesota State#Played Football#American Football#Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Football Star Passed Away Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their last living legends from their first-ever national title team this week as Cecil “Cy” Souders passed away. He was 100 years old and the oldest living former NFL player at the time of his passing. Born in Ohio in 1921, Souders was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer might cut the only vaccinated QB on the Vikings roster

Jake Browning has done everything right off of the field for the Minnesota Vikings, but it might not be enough to get him on the 53-man roster. Mike Zimmer has been going through it this offseason and preseason. His team hasn’t been able to hit a decent vaccination threshold, his QB1 has been giving him grief and finally, he’s gotta consider the health of some of his best players as the season starts to roll in.
NFLchatsports.com

Feleipe Franks might be the Atlanta Falcons QB answer after Matt Ryan

Aug 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. Even though he did not have a great performance in his first two preseason games versus the Titans and Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks still has great potential. How much...
Ohio State247Sports

Most interesting betting odds for the Buckeyes heading into 2021 season

Ohio State's 2021 college football season begins in one week when the team travels to Minnesota. After winning the Big Ten once again last year, reaching the College Football Playoff for the second straight season and making it to the national championship game in January, expectations remain high for the Buckeyes heading into 2021.
Rosemont, ILWILX-TV

Big Ten Says Forfeits Might Occur This Coming Football Season

-ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.
NFLWHNT-TV

McCarron out for the season, Falcons in market for QB

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Dolphins. That means the Falcons are again in the market for a veteran quarterback to back up Matt Ryan. McCarron was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL...
College SportsDaily Herald

BYU football position battle winners emerging, including at QB

College football teams have a lot of work to do in fall camp, including installing the playbook, developing technique and preparing for their first opponents. One of the biggest tasks, however, is ironing out who will fill what roles. “We have everything in place, although there is more to practice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy