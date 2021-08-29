Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

PREP ROUNDUP: E’town girls’ soccer takes down Bullitt East

By THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 5 days ago

The Lady Panthers returned home to Elizabethtown with a 4-2 win over the Lady Chargers Saturday. Emma Swink put Elizabethtown up 16 minutes into the first half with an assist from Campbell Wallace. Bullitt East followed with two goals of its own to go up 2-1, but Mary Bell scored the equalizer with an assist from Kennedy Carter with six minutes left until halftime to send the game into the break at 2-2.

