Pam Stone: Challenged by 'Wilson,' the 34-pound watermelon

Shelby Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s taken 10 days of determined attack but I am glad to report the watermelon has been finished. When Paul brought the beast in from the garden proudly proclaiming it was just shy of 34 lbs., I blanched. Look, I love watermelon as much as the next guy, but I also hate to waste food and as soon as this thing was cut open A.) there would have to somehow make room for it in the fridge and B.) it would have to be consumed quickly.

www.shelbystar.com

