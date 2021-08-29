Cancel
Computers

Some Of The Features Expected For Linux 5.15: DG2/Alchemist, BPF Timers, DAMON + More

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf all goes according to plan the Linux 5.14 kernel will be released as stable today. Linux 5.14 has many new features but there is also a lot of work slated for the next cycle, Linux 5.15. Here's a look. Among the material we've been covering ahead of the Linux...

www.phoronix.com

Computersbit-tech.net

Intel Arc Alchemist driver will feature an overclocking tab

Intel dropped an incredible amount of information at its Architecture Day 2021 event last week. Bit-Tech reported on the big consumer-facing news nuggets; Alder Lake CPUs, and Arc Alchemist GPUs. Furthermore, we took the time to describe an important technology for Intel GPU users who intend to game on the Xe HPG architecture graphics cards they will be able to buy from Q1 2022 onwards – the XeSS Ai-powered upscaling technology.
Computersphoronix.com

Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15

The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle. As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is...
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Posts Patches Bringing Up DG2/Alchemist Discrete Video Memory For Linux

Since the start of July we've seen Intel beginning Linux support patches for their DG2 graphics card that is now known by the "Alchemist" codename. There's been several rounds of DG2 patches since they started publicly pushing out the code -- including some notable work like DisplayPort 2.0 bring-up -- while sent out this Sunday is another important piece of the puzzle: getting the device memory (the dedicated vRAM) actually working with the open-source driver.
Softwarephoronix.com

Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15

While Habana Labs has been known for their open-source and upstream Linux kernel driver for their AI training/inference accelerators with that code they had been working on as a start-up even before being acquired by Intel, it's continued to cause friction that they rely in user-space on closed-source components like their compiler. That in turn is again causing problems for changes that the Habana Labs kernel driver planned to land with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.
Computersphoronix.com

AMD Adds 17 More PCI IDs For RDNA2 GPUs To Their Linux Driver

On top of all the PCI IDs in place already for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver, another 17 PCI IDs were added in a new patch for this open-source Radeon graphics driver. Seeing 17 more PCI IDs being added to the AMDGPU kernel driver at this stage is a...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Become More Productive on Linux With i3 Tiling Window Manager

If you've been using Linux for a while, you might have wondered about the sheer number of Linux distributions and desktop environments out there. The Linux kernel that powers all these distributions is modular and does not have a one-size-fits-all philosophy around it. Traditionally, most Linux distributions come with a...
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel AMX Patches For The Kernel Posted A 10th Time, But To Miss Out On Linux 5.15

Going back to June of last year there has been work on Intel bringing up Advanced Matrix Extension (AMX) that will debut with next-gen Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as a new programming paradigm. Over the past year they have published patches for the Linux kernel and open-source toolchains with GCC and LLVM Clang. One year later, the AMX kernel patches are up to their tenth revision but will miss out on the imminent Linux 5.15 merge window.
Computersphoronix.com

AMD ROCm 4.3.1 Released With RHEL 8.4 + SLES 15 SP3 Support

ROCm 4.3 released at the start of August with support for HMM memory allocations, support for indirect function calls and C++ virtual functions with the ROCm compiler, improved data center tool integration, better rocBLAS performance, and a range of other improvements. In approaching the end of August, ROCm 4.3.1 is now available.
Computersphoronix.com

Debian 11, Valve Happenings, Linux 5.14 & More Excitement From August

For being a summer month, August was much busier than usual with a slew of exciting hardware and Linux/open-source software announcements. From releasing Linux 5.14 in marking 30 years of the Linux kernel to the debut of Debian 11 to Valve Steam Deck related work to their exciting sponsorship of Zink work, August was quite an exciting month for Linux enthusiasts.
Softwarephoronix.com

A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team

Here should hopefully be a great indication about AMD's Linux efforts moving forward with one of their recent and exciting hires at the company. As noted across various Phoronix articles over the past year, AMD has been ramping up their Linux staff given their market successes on both client and server. This has been much desired considering nearly a decade ago they let go many of their Linux developers and closed their Operating System Research Center. AMD's Linux support for recent CPU (and GPU) launches has been good, but Intel continues to serve as the "gold standard" of Linux support when it comes to generally providing punctual pre-launch support for new hardware, generally ensuring their new hardware features are supported under Linux, making sure their forthcoming microarchitectures are well supported by the prominent open-source compilers ahead of time, etc. Intel's large open-source engineering pool has allowed this generally very good pre-launch hardware support. In addition, that large talent pool has led Intel to contributing significantly to various non-Intel-specific improvements to the Linux kernel and other areas.
Computersphoronix.com

Vulkan 1.2.190 Released With SPIR-V Integer Dot Product Support

Vulkan 1.2.190 resolves several issues with the specification, but most exciting with this routine Vulkan API update is the introduction of two new extensions. The extensions introduced with Vulkan 1.2.190 are VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product and VK_EXT_primitive_topology_list_restart. As implied by the name, the VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product extension is about integer dot product support for Vulkan....
Softwarephoronix.com

In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Looks To Land In Linux 5.15

One of the very first pull requests for Linux 5.15 now that its merge window is open following the Linux 5.14 release is to merge KSMBD, the in-kernel SMB3 protocol file server. KSMBD is an in-kernel SMB3 server developed by Samsung and focused on delivering high performance and new features....
Softwarephoronix.com

Opt-In L1 Cache Flushing To Try For Linux 5.15 To Help With The Paranoid, Future CPU Vulnerabilities

Worked on for more than one year is the patches out of Amazon for allowing opt-in L1 data cache flushing on context switching. This L1d flushing is done in the name of greater security given the various CPU speculative execution hardware vulnerabilities these days and protecting against other possible future vulnerabilities. After trying to get the code merged last summer, Linus Torvalds called it "beyond stupid" and reverted the code but now for Linux 5.15 a revised form of it was submitted.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver

Near the beginning of the year was some rare work on Linux's floppy disk driver and -- a half-year later -- it was found out that not only do people with systems using floppy disks still move to newer kernels, but that work earlier in the year had regressed the Linux kernel's floppy disk handling. Now coming for Linux 5.15 is a fix.
Computersphoronix.com

Experimental Ray-Tracing For Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Nears Upstream Mesa

It looks like within the coming days that the Vulkan ray-tracing support for Mesa's "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver will be upstreamed for Mesa 21.3. Over the past number of months RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has been working on Vulkan ray-tracing support for RADV, this unofficial open-source Vulkan driver for Radeon GPUs. This has been without any hardware documentation from AMD and not having any other open-source AMD driver to use as a reference point since AMD has not yet published any Vulkan ray-tracing support for their official AMDVLK driver.
Computersphoronix.com

Wayland Protocols 1.22 Released With DRM Object Leasing Support For VR HMDs

Designed with VR headsets in mind, Wayland-Protocols 1.22 was released today and adds the DRM leasing protocol to its staging area. The DRM lease protocol is modeled around Linux's Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) object leasing where the DRM master is able to "lease" a subset of resources to a client. In the case of this Wayland protocol it's about leasing DRM resources for exclusive use by a Wayland client.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes Up Support For Another Game

Going from ~11 FPS to ~602 FPS for an open-source game marks the latest work on Zink for OpenGL atop Vulkan within Mesa. Last week with my latest Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan benchmarks among the games tested was the promising Tesseract game. While Tesseract hasn't seen a new release in more than a half-decade, due to it being open-source and benchmark-friendly, it was among the games tested.

