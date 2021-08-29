Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman, AL

A team effort

By Amy Henderson
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTznP_0bgGz3Vj00
Cullman Regional ED nurse CJ McCluskey stands in what will be the new ED lobby area. Construction on the ED expansion project, which also includes additional treatment rooms, is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Special to The Times

Chasity “CJ” McCluskey saw up close and personal what nurses do for their patients and patient families when her younger brother was born six weeks premature. McCluskey, 15 at the time and already certain she wanted to be a nurse, said that experience “sealed the deal” for her. “I watched those nurses take such incredible care of him in a community hospital much like Cullman Regional,” she said.

McCluskey has been at Cullman Regional Medical Center since 2007. She earned her nursing degree from Wallace College in Selma and moved to Cullman shortly after that. She’s been an ER nurse since 2009 and says of her coworkers, “Across the board it takes every single one of us to get through 12 hours. I love them and I am forever thankful to be part of such a wonderful team. I pray for us and our patients daily.”

The past year and a half has been challenging for healthcare workers, and McCluskey said the hardest part is seeing to her own mental health. “I have always tried to ‘turn work off’ when I clock out, but in reality it is not that easy,” she said. “We worry. We go over the day in our heads and wonder what could be done differently, especially as we are facing this virus.”

To cope, she enjoys time with her husband and their two children, enjoying being outdoors and having quiet weekends at home. It helps, too, that she loves working at CMRC and living in Cullman.

“I love Cullman and the “small town” living. I love this hospital and our community,” said McCluskey.

She said her favorite part of her job has always been seeing her patients get better and go home, and now, amid a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 200 Cullman residents, that joy is even greater and expressed by the staff in “Code Joy” celebrations. “We line the halls and cheer for covid patients as they leave the hospital to go home,” said McCluskey. “That is always such a happy time for all of us!”

It’s that care and dedication to her patients that makes McCluskey a healthcare hero. “I have always believed it is our job to be the patient advocate. It is our job to make sure the patient is taken care of as a whole,” she said.

Comments / 0

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
101
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Health
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Selma, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Community Hospital#Wallace College#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy