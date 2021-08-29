Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

This is God's story

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus challenges us to a greater relationship with God, as shown in our relationship with other people. Our ministry, worship, and lives must have God at the center, and everything we do should be motivated out of love for God. “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds...

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

When God Doesn't Take Away The Pain

“Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. Each time he said, 'My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.' So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me . . . For when I am weak, then I am strong."
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy