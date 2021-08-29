Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cloud Computing Is Another Industry That U.S. Needs To Stay On Top Of Against China: Expert

By Paul
texasbreaking.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan E. Hillman, the Director of the Reconnecting Asia Project, has said that United States policymakers should start recognizing that cloud computing must be an industry that the country needs to stay on top of. This is Hillman’s advice to the U.S. as he said that China’s next quest is...

texasbreaking.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Alibaba Cloud#U S#Big Data#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Foreign Policykfgo.com

U.S. lends support to Lithuania against China pressure

VILNIUS (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuania’s foreign minister on Saturday and agreed on “bilateral coordinated action” to help the country withstand pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, Lithuania said. China on Aug. 10 demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador...
TechnologyUS News and World Report

China Targets U.S. IPOs, Algorithms, Cloud in Latest Tech Takedown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has launched a multi-pronged attack on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list in the United States, seeking to tighten up regulation of their use of algorithms and sidelining their cloud computing businesses in a major city. In another move amid a wave...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's Tech Giants Pour Billions Into Xi's Vision of ‘Common Prosperity'

Alibaba will invest 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over the next few years into "common prosperity" initiatives. The e-commerce giant joins a chorus of technology giants pouring money into President Xi Jinping's goal to spread wealth, just as the sector faces intense scrutiny from regulators. Tencent pledged 100 billion towards...
MarketsRebel Yell

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. With a devotion and commitment of supreme level of resilience and integrated approaches, Healthcare Cloud Computing Market research report has been structured. The report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). This world class market report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). The statistics have been represented in the graphical format for an unambiguous understanding of facts and figures.
TechnologyBirmingham Star

Growth in 5G use accelerates industrial innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the Eshan She Ethnic township in Tonglu County, in east China's Zhejiang Province, schools of fish are farmed in green rice paddies. With the help of 5G technology, local farmers are kept well informed of the growth of both rice and fish. Farmers use...
EconomyWSLS

China's Alibaba promises $15.5B for development initiatives

BEIJING – E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives. Alibaba said it will invest in...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

U.S. spy agencies rule out possibility the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon, say origin will stay unknown without China’s help

The U.S. intelligence community has ruled out the possibility that the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 4 million people globally was developed as a bioweapon by China, but the agencies failed to reach consensus on the virus origin, according to key takeaways from a classified report delivered to President Biden this week.
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

If you’re looking for a tech-centric industry that might offer the most upside in the market at this time, cybersecurity stocks are a great choice. A lot of this has to do with the fact that almost every company in the world needs some form of protection from hackers and data breaches, especially when you consider the fact that the average total cost of a data breach amounts to $3.86 million. Most businesses simply cannot afford to deal with the damage control associated with a cybersecurity compromise, which means there are going to be plenty of long-term winners to come out of the cybersecurity industry going forward.
BusinessTimes Daily

Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing program

BERLIN (AP) — Google said Tuesday that it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Economynationaldefensemagazine.org

Companies Team Up to Enhance Space Cloud Computing

Satellite communication startup LEOcloud announced in July a partnership with supercomputer company Ramon.Space to build new satellite cloud computing devices for both commercial and military customers. LEOcloud, which launched in February, is offering a two-phase strategy of initially co-locating edge computing cloud services at the closest point of connectivity to...
Computerscryptoglobe.com

Ethernity CLOUD Brings Decentralized Cloud Computing to Ethereum

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: Key Areas that Companies Need to Focus to Stay Relevant in the Industry, Players -Boston Scientific Corporation, Cooper Surgical Minerva Surgical

The Endometrial Ablation Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. This market study by Decisive Markets Insights enlightens buyers with the highest quality of industry knowledge and data that exactly suits the niche and business requirements. Every effort is made to research the business materials and thus, the research report analyses data to generate a qualitative as well as quantitative market study. The report's goal is to define future market trends and forecast revenue in the international industry for the next eight years. Also, the market research study includes a complete market analysis of financial instruments, the inclusion basis for a specific type of product on the market, all country use costs, the impact of technology employing life curves, and changes in the conditions and their impact on the Endometrial Ablation Devices market.
Economychainstoreage.com

Amazon supports climate simulations with cloud computing

Amazon is donating Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud capabilities to support simulations of near-term climate change. The e-tail giant is collaborating with nonprofit SilverLining’s Safe Climate Research Initiative and the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) to implement a global climate simulation model by using advanced AWS technologies. By using cloud-based technology and hosting the resulting datasets in the AWS Open Data Sponsorship Program, Amazon hopes to open a new avenue to accelerating climate research and democratizing access to tools and information.
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market to Grow at 34.5% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to the Growth of Blockchain Technology, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is defined as a set of third-party creation and management of cloud-based networks that is used by companies, which are engaged in the business of building blockchain applications. The use blockchain as a service (BaaS) is increasing in various industries which is accelerating the growth of global blockchain as a service (BaaS) market. Starbucks is working with Microsoft to develop new blockchain-based supply chain tracking system and mobile app. Joint blockchain node are being offered in many countries as part of the government programme to digitize and automate public service systems in rural areas through blockchain. With the release of a new service called ‘Paperless’, Samsung SDS is expanding into cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) areas, promising to improve reliability and transparency. This service can safely manage documents that are prone to forgery.
Technologytheiet.org

View from India: Building digital platforms for scale and success

Public digital platforms Aadhaar, UPI and CoWIN have significantly fast-tracked the country’s digitalisation journey and are now integral to the aspiration to achieve a $5tn economy. Already many citizen-centric services have gone digital. To date, India has around 20 digital service platforms. The government services are available on platforms that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy