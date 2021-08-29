Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: 3 Restricted Free Agents Worth The Price

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes shocked the NHL landscape on Saturday when they announced an offer sheet for Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. They are giving him a one-year deal worth $6.1 million. The troll jobs that the Hurricanes sent after the offer sheet are great. There were multiple tweets referencing the offer sheet the Canadiens sent to Sebastian Aho back in 2019. The Hurricanes and Canadiens have had a pseudo rivalry ever since even though they’ve barely played each other.

pucksandpitchforks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Alexander Holtz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLelitesportsny.com

9 free agents the Devils should consider

A look at some of the best remaining free agents who would fit this Devils team. After finishing as one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2021, the New Jersey Devils improved their team dramatically by making some solid trades and signings. They traded for two defenseman: top-four...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Assessing Tomas Tatar’s Place On The Roster

The New Jersey Devils big forward addition came a few days into free agency when they signed Tomas Tatar to a two-year deal. The Devils obviously needed some help in the top six, and they probably still do, but this was a good start to getting some veterans to play with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Dougie Hamilton Will Change His Reputation

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19): James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils signed the biggest name on the free-agent market. They gave defenseman Dougie Hamilton a seven-year contract that pays him $9 million per season. The Devils were always named as a target for Hamilton, and eventually, they got their man. The Devils needed a star on the top of the defense. They got it. Hamilton is a legitimate number-one defenseman, and he can help the Devils now and in the future.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Sign 1st-Round Pick Chase Stillman To Three-Year Deal

Chase Stillman #61 of the Sudbury Wolves skates during an OHL game against the Oshawa Generals at the Tribute Communities Centre on February 7, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images) The New Jersey Devils shocked a lot of people when they went off the board to...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Losing Jimmy Hayes Is Gutting For Everyone

Jimmy Hayes passed away. The words are absolutely heartbreaking. He was one of the best personalities we’ve seen in the hockey world, and in his short time with the New Jersey Devils, he made a huge impact on the fanbase and the locker room. That was the thing about Hayes. He was the kind of player that “locker room guy” came from. He wasn’t the most skilled, he didn’t hit people harder than anyone, and his intangibles were not going to get you out of your seat, but there was nobody who could turn around a locker room like Hayes.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Is Vladimir Tarasenko Dream Dead?

The New Jersey Devils were one of the offseason winners this season, signing defenseman Dougie Hamilton and winger Tomas Tatar, trading for defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros, and then drafting Luke Hughes in the 1st round of the NHL Draft. It was a huge offseason for Tom Fitzgerald. Now, the Devils look like at least borderline contenders to make the playoffs in 2022.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes Keeps Getting Great Michigan News

New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes, Michigan, USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Jared Hughes, Michigan Wolverines men's ice hockey. Dakota Raabe #12 of the Michigan Wolverines as teammates salute the fans after the annual NCAA hockey game against the Michigan State Spartans during the Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena on February 17, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 4-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Don’t Underestimate Alexander Holtz Already

The New Jersey Devils used their seventh-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to take Swedish winger Alexander Holtz. It was a pick that just about everyone was behind. Devils fans, draft analysts, and traditional hockey men all thought it was a pick that made perfect sense for the Devils. Many had Marco Rossi as a higher-ranked prospect, but Holtz fit what the Devils needed so much better.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Can Jump Into Carolina-Montreal Drama With Major Moves

The Carolina Hurricanes just threw a massive swerve into the NHL offseason by making a $6.1 million offer to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. He’s a restricted free agent of the Montreal Canadiens. The deal is only for one year, and the Hurricanes would have to give up a 1st and 3rd-round pick if the Canadiens decide not to match the deal. This is obviously all tied to the offer sheet the Canadiens sent to Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho two years ago as we could see with their petty Twitter posts.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Jack Drew, Michael Took, and the Penalties Drawn & Taken by the 2021 New Jersey Devils

As a companion piece for something out of the ordinary tomorrow, I decided to look into one of the more intriguing player stats: penalties drawn and taken. While a team’s special teams may not be good - like the 2021 New Jersey Devils - I believe there is value generated when a player is able to draw more penalties than they take and draw more than their teammates. It speaks to how the player is getting involved, drawing attention, and at least sometimes forcing the opposition to penalize them. Even if the team often does nothing with the power play - like many Devils seasons in recent memory - it at least is two minutes where the opposition cannot attack. For a team yet to find its way at even strength and could stand to get better, that is something. I want to know who on the Devils has been drawing the calls.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Miles Wood Could Really Go Anywhere In Lineup

This title might scare some people, but wait just a minute before reacting. The New Jersey Devils shouldn’t put Miles Wood in the top six. They could, but it’s not the best decision for the team. It would be much better to try someone like Alexander Holtz or Nolan Foote next to Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier over Miles Wood. We already know what Wood can do on the top line. He’s been there at the end of the season for the past two seasons.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Tyce Thompson Was More Unlucky Than Bad In NHL

The New Jersey Devils were excited to bring in Tyce Thompson after his college career with Providence College ended. He signed his entry-level contract on March 24th, and he immediately went to the NHL. He made his professional debut on April 6th, the same night he got his first NHL point. The other six games in the NHL didn’t go very well, and he spent the rest of his time in the AHL.
NHLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Three Possible Breakout Players For the New Jersey Devils

Up and down this New Jersey lineup, it’s littered with kids who are as old as me (21) and kids who are poised to take the next step in their game. Throughout the Devils organization, there are tons of kids who have the potential to be great NHLers, but unfortunately, not all of them will end up getting there, and that’s hockey. However, there are a few guys on this 2021 Devils roster who have shown flashes over the years and are now primed to make that jump in their game, and those three players are Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Mackenzie Blackwood.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 4 Internal Options For Third Line Center

The New Jersey Devils made a lot of moves this offseason to fill important holes. They added Ryan Graves, Dougie Hamilton, and Christian Jaros to really fill the need on defense. Tom Fitzgerald signed Tomas Tatar to help the forward group add a veteran presence. Jonathan Bernier signed a big two-year contract to finally fix the backup goalie problem. It was a successful offseason, although it’s hard to call it that before the team hits the ice. Lindy Ruff‘s system isn’t the easiest to learn, and the Devils have a lot of chemistry to build with the new pieces. That is why finding people in the right roles is so important.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 3 Greatest September Moves in Franchise History

September can mean a lot of things in the hockey world. You’re one month away from the season but several weeks away from having preseason games. Another good thing about September is that it’s still the offseason so that teams can add new players by trade or signing. It gives teams a last chance to make a big splash to shake up the league. For the New Jersey Devils, they’ve certainly made some great moves in September throughout franchise history. These three signings have been legendary since these players have each won a cup with New Jersey in September. So, what are these three moves that were huge during September?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Point Totals Shows Where They Are In National Conversation

Point totals have been released for all NHL teams, and it’s no surprise the New Jersey Devils aren’t one of the highest teams on the list. The sportsbooks have them sitting at 90 1/2 total points. The simple way to explain it is if the Devils get 91 points or above in the standings, then the bettor who put money on the “over” will win the bet. If the Devils fall to 90 points or below, the “over” bet will lose.
NHLYardbarker

4 Things That Must Happen for the Devils to Make the Playoffs This Season

The New Jersey Devils, like every team in the National Hockey League, will be on a mission to find themselves with a playoff berth once the 2021-22 regular season comes to an end. The moves they’ve made to reinforce this goal have been undeniable; the team signed top free agent Dougie Hamilton, traded for a quality defenseman in Ryan Graves, added a solid veteran backup goalie, and to clear all doubt, has stated publicly that they’re ready to start playing in meaningful games. However, as a rebuilding team still waiting on the majority of their assets to develop, the odds of a postseason appearance this season are slim. But we can still dream, right?
NHLYardbarker

Devils Receive High Marks for 2021 Offseason

The New Jersey Devils had one of their busiest offseasons in quite some time and mostly received high marks for it. They signed Dougie Hamilton to a whopping seven-year, $63 million deal and acquired Ryan Graves in a trade to improve their defense. They upgraded their goaltending when they signed veteran Jonathan Bernier to a two-year deal. Finally, they wrapped up their busy summer when they signed Tomas Tatar to give them some scoring punch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy