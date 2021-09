At least 48 people have died in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as a result of flooding and tornadoes associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida, and the toll continues to rise. Between its category 4 landfall in Louisiana, which killed at least 13, and its rampage through the eastern U.S., Ida has taken more than 60 lives, and it appears destined to go on the books as one of the deadliest and most destructive U.S. hurricanes of the 21st century so far. It’s much too soon for anywhere close to a full accounting of damage from Ida, but a financial toll well into the double-digits of billions of dollars appears likely.