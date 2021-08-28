Wallacea98

Not sure on my angle of attack but my swing speed is 85 with a 7. I recently got fitted and I was fitted with TaylorMade P770 irons with KBS Max 85 stiff shafts. During the fitting the fitter only had me try 1 or 2 shafts once I found what head worked best for me. I have been hesitant to order my clubs because I believe the shaft I was recommended is too light for me. When testing all of my mishits were near the heel of the club, I’m not sure if this could be related to the weight or the kick point of that shaft. I know most people will say to stick with the shaft that the fitter recommended, but I would have felt more comfortable if I was offered more shaft options to try instead of just 1 or 2. I’ve been looking at shafts and have looked at the KBS $ Taper and KBS C Taper shafts. If anyone could let me know what shaft they think would work best for me, it doesn’t have to be one of these to options, I would appreciate it. I would like a shaft with mid to high launch and spin and a shaft weight around 100-115 grams.