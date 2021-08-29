Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29

Cover picture for the articleI can’t get out of my head the image of Daniel Hodges, the police officer desperately pleading for his life while being crushed in the Capitol doorway by Donald Trump’s mob on Jan. 6. Another officer — Brian Sitnick — died that awful day defending our constitutional democracy. Over 100 police officers suffered injuries, some serious. Even those not physically injured have suffered from depression and PTSD, and four police officers have since committed suicide. Yet Trump followers like Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia said, “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” If this dismissive comment doesn’t make your blood boil, what will?

