How to take amazing pet and dog photos with your phone (according to the pros)

This is our Digital Media Editor, Pete, with his new best friend, Maverick. You may have also heard Pete on the air as 'Iceman.' Yes, the kid makes me proud as he wasn't even born when Top Gun came out, but he is a fan-deluxe. Maverick is a great name for a male wiener dog, and if he's anything like the two doxies I had for their whole lives, he's about to find out that there is a little 'maverick' in their personalities, too. Not to worry, Pete, that attitude won't be anything like our chihuahua LOL. Dachshunds are wonderful creatures and so full of love. They're also full of licks like most dogs, but we had one that licked and licked and licked. She never got tired of it and we would have to eventually make her stop. When she had puppy breath, it was much more acceptable. Later, as an adult dog, not so much.