Derby city budget approved after calls for cuts

Looking to pass the 2022 budget at its Aug. 24 meeting, the Derby City Council had to first clear a new hurdle before ultimately giving approval – though on a split vote. In place of the recently repealed tax lid, local municipalities now have to maneuver through Revenue Neutral Rates (RNR) when setting their budgets. The RNR is set by the county clerk and is equal to the number of mills required to levy the same amount of property tax dollars as the year prior.