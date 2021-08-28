Boys Varsity Football falls to Watertown Luther Prep 7 – 6
The Chargers battled and came up short, losing to Luther Prep 7-6. Senior RB Brandon Kabelowsky rushed for 62 yards. Senior QB Jake Freeman passed for 94 yards including a 40 yard touchdown strike to Senior WR Spencer Stern. Stern had 3 catches for 85 yards. Senior SS Ben Zylka led the D with 10 tackles and a forced fumble. Stern had 8 tackles and Junior Cornerback Matthew Thistle had 6 tackles and an interception. KML travels to Kewaskum on September 3rd.kmlchargers.com
Comments / 0