Column: Norman founded as a railroad town
As it makes its way through central and southern Oklahoma, it’s easy to recognize the Heartland Flyer is more tourist train than viable mode of transportation. It’s a relaxing ride that gives travelers a break from the congested interstate and a view of southern Oklahoma unmatched on four wheels. The train meanders over the Washita River numerous times and cuts through the rolling Arbuckle Mountains. It reminds us that agriculture is still a big business in Oklahoma.www.normantranscript.com
