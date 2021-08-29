Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Sky Shorts: Touring the late summer Milky Way

Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith pleasant temperatures, earlier sunsets and generally clear nights, stargazing conditions are great at this time of year. One of the phenomenal sights to see is the hazy band of light formed from thousands upon thousands of stars that cannot be individually seen by the human eye, our Milky Way Galaxy.

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#The Milky Way#The Summer Triangle#The Northern Cross#Mercury#Neptune#Autumnal Equinox#Polaris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Ninth Planet Is Lurking in Our Solar System. And We Finally Know Where It Is

We might be edging closer to a full deck of planets, again. Our solar system has had just eight known planets since Pluto was demoted, but evidence pointing to another contender for Planet Nine status has furrowed astronomers' brows for years, suspecting that it's out there, lurking in the edges of our solar system. But we may have finally pinned down the precise trajectory of the missing cosmic body, according to a recent study shared on a preprint server.
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers Discover a New Class of Planet That Could Support Life

Life doesn't have to look the same everywhere. When we look for life in faraway places, we generally look for planets that look like our own in terms of size, mass, temperature, and atmospheric composition. However, astronomers from the University of Cambridge have recently discovered a new class of exoplanets that are substantially different from our own but could potentially host life.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
AstronomyCNET

Hubble spots rare celestial object that looks like a space lightsaber

Paging Luke Skywalker. A newly released Hubble Space Telescope view of a slash of glowing gas against the star-studded darkness of space has me in a very Star Wars mood. The European Space Agency described the object as a "relatively rare celestial phenomenon" in a statement Monday. What we're seeing...
Astronomysciencealert.com

Astronomers Think They Finally Know The Source of The Milky Way's Cosmic Rays

Roughly a century ago, scientists began to realize that some of the radiation we detect in Earth's atmosphere is not local in origin. This eventually gave rise to the discovery of cosmic rays, high-energy protons, and atomic nuclei that have been stripped of their electrons and accelerated to relativistic speeds (close to the speed of light).
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Radio Waves are Reaching Earth From Space

Astronomers always thought that extraterrestrial beings could have a mysterious way of “waving” at us from very far away. They could hold the key for unlocking many conundrums of the Cosmos. Would they be willing to teach us? Would they share any eventual technological advancements with us? Would they be friends or foes?
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AstronomyLiveScience.com

Mystery object in space could be a new arm of the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered an enormous new filament of gas and dust hanging at the outer edge of our galaxy. Nicknamed "Cattail," the feature is not yet fully mapped, and the team who found it believe it could be a previously unknown arm of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky way...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Taurid meteor shower: Winter fireballs

The Taurid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower that occurs every November in the Northern Hemisphere. The Taurids put on a rather modest show, especially when compared with August's Perseid meteor shower or December's Geminid meteors. At peak viewing times during the Taurid meteor shower you may be able to see about a half-dozen shooting stars per hour, at best. Otherwise, you may not even notice the quiet star show above your head.
AstronomyThe Independent

Previously undetected feature of Milky Way discovered by astronomers

Astronomers have discovered a previously undetected feature of the Milky Way. A group of young stars and star-forming gas clouds has been found protruding from the galaxy's Sagittarius Arm and observers have detected a previously unknown feature with an orientation “dramatically different than the arm’s”. While it was previously thought...
PhotographyTechRadar

How to photograph the Blue Moon, giant planets and Milky Way this weekend

Are you ready to capture a rare ‘Blue Moon’ with two giant planets, then your own home galaxy?. Both astrophotography and night-scape photography have boomed in recent years as camera sensors have gotten more sensitive and better at producing noise-free long exposure images using high ISOs. The pandemic has also caused a spike in interest in the night sky, with sales of telescopes skyrocketing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy