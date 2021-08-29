Cancel
Madison County, IL

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine responds to Pritzker's indoor masking order

advantagenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Governor Pritzker’s latest executive order mandating indoor masking throughout the state, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a statement saying his office is “neither willing nor able to file criminal charges against anyone suspected of violating these orders”. Haine says the new executive order relies on the “same legal foundation as the Governor’s previous executive orders related to COVID-19” and that it’s his “legal opinion that such orders are not criminally enforceable”. Haine referred to his past press release from December of 2020 which stated the same message.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 1

