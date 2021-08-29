US service members killed in Kabul gave their last full measure of devotion to helping Americans and Afghans escape from the Taliban [editorial]

Thursday’s terrorist attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 160 Afghans and at least 13 members of the U.S. military, including 10 Marines, according to news reports. Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive amid crowds of Afghans waiting to flee life under the Taliban on departing flights. An Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group, “an enemy of the Islamist Taliban as well as the West,” as Reuters reported, claimed responsibility for the carnage. “We will not forgive,” President Joe Biden told the terrorists Thursday. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” The attack was “one of the single deadliest incidents for the U.S. military in the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan,” the Military Times reported.