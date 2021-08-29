Cancel
WATCH: New Boston Celtics team president Brad Stevens is already fixing Danny Ainge's mistakes

By Justin Quinn
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

It’s never easy to take over as a new team president, but when new Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens picked up the reins from Danny Ainge in that role, he had sky-high expectations to fulfill and a very tenuous path to achieving them given the salary cap obstacles and funky roster construction he had to work with.

But the Indiana native has acquitted himself well, having undone much of the pickle Ainge had put Boston in with the best of intentions. Now, free from the albatross of a contract of Kemba Walker and with a much deeper bench blending veterans and ascending talent, Stevens seems to have the Celtics back on an even keel.

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat” Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman are joined in their most recent episode by Boston Globe beat writer Gary Washburn to discuss how Stevens undid the situation left him by his former boss.

The trio also gets into retiring jerseys in Boston, how new head coach Ime Udoka will carry himself and the potential minute distribution available for younger players. So watch the video embedded above to get their takes on all this and more.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

