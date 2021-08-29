Where were from

No one expresses their admiration for The Villages active adult lifestyle better than Radcliffe and Mary Ann Taylor, of the Village of Pennecamp. They're among nearly 11,000 New York residents who've migrated over the years to The Villages' warmer climate, world-class recreational facilities, increasing number of health and wellness opportunities, opportunities for social interaction through not only close-knit neighborhoods but a network of more than 3,000 lifestyle clubs.