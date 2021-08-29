Cancel
Former New England Patriots assistant 'really impressed' with Cam Newton, Mac Jones

By Mike Reiss
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Scar impressed with QBs: It has been 18 months since Dante Scarnecchia retired as Patriots offensive line coach, and he has happily transitioned from one of the longest tenured and most valuable team employees to a fan. So like most everyone else in the New England region, he tuned in to the team's first two preseason games.

