New Winsted business gets a warm welcome on Main Street

WINSTED — According to David Dillon, most people who use alternative heat sources transition three times, from burning wood to a pellet stove to a gas-fired stove. Pellet stoves, which resemble a wood stove in appearance but use manufactured wood pellets instead of kindling and logs, are a popular choice for homeowners. But there can be pitfalls to having one that require an expert to handle the installation and maintenance. People can use between two and four tons of pellets, which are delivered in bags, during the winter season.