REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

GLOBAL

AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT

U.S. in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban says ready to take over airport

U.S. forces are in the final phase of leaving Kabul, ending two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, and just over 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before troops withdraw, a Western security official said on Sunday.

GERMANY-ELECTION

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide

The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after a new opinion poll showed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel’s conservatives.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA

Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons - military

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza early on Sunday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, the military said, as a recent rise in cross-border violence tests a fragile truce that ended fierce fighting in May.

YEMEN-SECURITY

At least 30 killed in Houthi strikes on Yemen base, spokesman says

At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 wounded on Sunday in Houthi strikes on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-led coalition in southwest Yemen, a spokesman for the southern forces and medical sources said.

U.S.

STORM-IDA

Louisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals

Hurricane Ida was expected to make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals.

AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-EVACUEES

Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a U.S. veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan

Whipped by the Taliban and shoved from behind by other desperate Afghans, marriage certificate in hand, Sharifa Afzali thrust her cell phone at the U.S. soldier barring the Kabul airport gate. On the other end was her husband, a U.S. Army veteran in Oklahoma.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-THERANOS/TRIAL

Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes has accused her former boyfriend, who was president of the blood-testing startup, of abusing her, court documents unsealed on Saturday showed, hinting at a possible defense strategy with jury selection in her fraud trial set to start next week.

LUFTHANSA-BUSINESS

Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report

German airline Lufthansa aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB/ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: A’s halt Yankees’ 13-game winning streak

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close.

FOOTBALL-NFL/ROUNDUP

NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers

Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CALIFORNIA-RECALL/

As recall looms, California governor aims to galvanize Democrats

California Governor Gavin Newsom and his supporters are stepping up their fight against a Republican-backed recall with a barrage of door knocks, text messages and outreach to communities of color as opinion polls show the Democrat in danger of losing.

29 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

APPLE-EPIC GAMES/

Federal judge to rule in Apple-Epic lawsuit over App Store rules for developers

A federal judge in Oakland, California is expected to rule in coming days on the antitrust lawsuit brought by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games against Apple Inc.

30 Aug

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE-POLITICS/PRIMEMINISTER (PIX)

Singapore PM delivers National Day rally speech

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers his National Day rally speech.

29 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/CANDIDATES (PIX)

Televised debate of the candidates to succeed Germany’s Merkel

Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock, the candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, compete in a televised RTL debate.

29 Aug 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

ISRAEL-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Israel German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Israel

30 Aug

AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/GERMANY (TV)

German foreign minister Maas travels to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Qatar

German foreign minister Maas travels to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Qatar

30 Aug

USA-UKRAINE/ (TV)

Biden, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meet at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at White House to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty and energy issues.

30 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-POLITICS (PIX) (TV)

A weary Australia plans its reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

As Australia’s COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000, a grim but modest number by global standards, a country that has used a relentless system of lockdowns to combat the virus is facing perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic - how to finally reopen.

30 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

