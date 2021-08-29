Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Leggett Selected by San Diego Seals in NLL Draft

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh men's lacrosse graduate student Teddy Leggett became the fourth player in program history (all in recent years) selected in the National Lacrosse League Draft, as he was picked by the San Diego Seals in the sixth round (81st overall) on Saturday night. The long stick midfielder/defenseman has excelled in the field game for the Mountain Hawks, while he also has plenty of box experience growing up in Canada where the indoor game is extremely popular.

