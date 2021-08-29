Scattered storms this Sunday
Today, lows will be in the 60’s. For the most part, our viewing area will see mostly clear skies however as we make our way into the early afternoon hours those chances of rain continue for your Sunday. Heavy amounts of rain could could cause localized flooding and we also cannot rule out a severe thunderstorm. For your Sunday, highs will be struggling to reach the 90’s and winds will be calmer out of the south coming anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.www.myhighplains.com
