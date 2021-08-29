Scattered storms this Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) – Winter forecast 2021-2022. Too early? Most definitely. But you couldn’t resist to click could you? Every year one of the first publications to forecast the winter weather is the Farmers’ Almanac. Did you know, that in fact, the Farmers’ Almanac actually calculates the winter forecasts two years in advance and holds firm to their predictions? This is one of their “claims to fame” saying on their website: “Unlike your local news, government, or commercial weather service, the Almanac’s forecasts are calculated two years in advance. Once the new edition is printed, the editors never go back to change or...