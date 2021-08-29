Community remembers former IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace

NEW ALBANY — The community is remembering former Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace for his joyful personality, sense of humor and ability to connect with those around him.

Indiana University Southeast announced Thursday that Wallace has died due to serious health issues, which recently led him to step down from his position after seven years as chancellor. According to a statement from IUS, a celebration of life will take place in September.

Wallace served as the leader of IUS since July of 2014. Before that, he served in faculty and administrative roles in higher education at multiple universities around the country.

Wallace is originally from Northern Ireland, and he came to the United States after receiving an athletic scholarship to attend Eastern Illinois University, where he completed his undergraduate and Master of Arts degrees. He then received a doctorate in English at Illinois State University.

In addition to his leadership at IUS, he was known for his photography. His photos document his travels around the country and the world, and his work has been featured in a number of local exhibits.

Betty Russo, vice chancellor for advancement at IUS, said Wallace hired her in February of 2015, and he was one of the best bosses she’s ever worked for. Since learning of his passing, she and others at IUS have been sharing their memories of Wallace.

“He came into our lives and brought us joy, and we’re better for having known him,” she said.

He was great at working with donors and supporting the campus’s fundraising efforts, she said, but beyond just his administrative duties, he was approachable and loved to connect with the community around him.

“There were many days where we would go down to lunch in the commons, and while we were having lunch, people would come up to the table and talk to him — students and staff members — because they knew they could just approach him. That’s who he was.”

Joey Rivera, the president/CEO of Rivera Group and an IUS alumnus, worked with Wallace as a member of the IUS Board of Advisors, and the chancellor was his friend and mentor.

“He wanted to lead from the middle,” he said. “His compassion was amazing, and he always left you with hope.”

His first memory of Wallace was watching the chancellor stand by the clock tower to give students high fives as they went to class.

“He was just a ball of energy, so I sit down on the bench and I’m just watching him,” Rivera said. “He knows some students by name, and you could tell students were walking out of their way to go and high five him. It was just so much fun. I just sat there and watched him, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I’ve got to know this guy.’”

For Wallace, it was important to understand the “pulse” of the IUS student body.

“It was about way more than numbers for him,” Rivera said. “He had to be in the middle of it and feel the pulse of the student body and where he needed to focus his energy. He knew what was going on.”

Kelly Ryan, IUS executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, notes that Wallace’s leadership was student-centered.

“He really adored our students,” she said. “He’d go into a coffee shop and buy them coffee, and he had a passion for meeting with students and learning about their experiences.”

Wallace had a quick wit, Ryan said, and he enjoyed joking around. He and Ryan shared a love of reading, and the two of them were constantly talking about books.

He enjoyed the day-to-day things in life, Ryan said.

“He loved a good meal, loved beer, loved movies, loved reading, and he loved just checking in with people — just all of those little things,” she said.

A number of people have noted Wallace’s habit of asking people, ‘what book are you reading.’

“It was his expectation that you are reading a book, and you always wanted to be prepared to tell him,” Russo said. “It was amazing how many times you said you read something and he had already read it. He was a prolific reader.”

State Sen. Ron Grooms started communicating with Wallace when the chancellor first came to IUS, and they became good friends over the years.

‘“I will miss him, not just as a chancellor, but as a valuable contributor to this region,” Grooms said. “He was someone who really loved this area — he truly loved and liked this region. He said people made him feel welcomed and wanted, and he always wanted to return that feeling he received from the community.”

For Wallace, leadership was about building relationships within the community, Grooms said, and he could talk about a wide range of topics and add value to the conversation, whether it was photography, sports or politics.

Grooms said Wallace was a “hardworking, dedicated person to his job and to his community.”

“He valued the importance of IUS to the community and how we need to keep it on the front burner at all times and never let up,” he said. “It is the key to higher education for so many people.”

Stephon Moore is a former IUS student who served as student body president before leaving IUS in 2015. He first met Wallace while serving on the selection committee for a new chancellor, and he remembers Wallace “grinning ear to ear” as they were talking.

“He was always happy to talk and interact with us,” he said. “We were just walking through the student center for part of the interview or whatnot, and we were going place to place across campus to meet different people. We were in the student center and he just stopped to play cornhole for about 15 minutes. He was just a really cool guy.”

Wallace went the “extra mile” to support Moore and other students at IUS, whether it was stopping by the restaurant where he worked or visiting the student government office.

“Every time we met, he was intently listening to what I had to say,” Moore said. “He would always find time for us.”

Mark Eddy, president/CEO of Leadership Southern Indiana, became friends with Wallace not long after the chancellor started his leadership, and there have been a number of partnerships between the organization and IUS campus.

“Ray was just an excellent leader within the community who was always trying to let people know IU Southeast was here and the benefit of being a regional campus,” he said. “He was reaching out to places that maybe they hadn’t reached out to before.”

Eddy loved meeting Wallace for dinners and listening to his jokes. He was a “kind, funny soul” with a big heart, he said, and he’s someone “who’s really going to be missed in this community.”

“He made you feel like a long-lost friend every time you saw him,” he said. “When he asked about your life, he was genuinely waiting to hear your answer. You’d be smiling and feeling a little more confident about yourself and life in general.”

Amanda Stonecipher, IUS vice chancellor for enrollment, management and student affairs, said Wallace “always made you smile.” As a leader, he “re-energized the campus,” she said.

“He did have that kind of larger-than-life jovial personality,” Stonecipher said. “I personally worked with him for several years. He had a wicked sense of humor, and he will just be incredibly missed. Personally, he really invested in me and my career and supported my professional life.”

Stonecipher said Wallace always talked with her sixth-grade daughter about photography, and he even gave her one of his photography lenses. Every Monday, he brought in the kids section of the New York Times for her daughter to read.

She enjoyed learning about Wallace’s travels and seeing the photos he brought back, saying he “definitely lived life to the fullest.”

IUS Director of Athletics Joe Glover said Wallace wanted to do anything he could to help athletics on campus. He often told the story about how athletics helped him come to the United States as he earned an athletic scholarship for track and field.

No one was ever a stranger to Wallace, Glover said.

“He liked to hear people’s stories and understand who they are and where they are from,” he said. “He was just very genuine in that regard.”

Wallace often showed up at games and loved interacting with the athletes, Glover said, and people left the room laughing when they talked to him.

“He was unique in his talent and skill, and he was someone who probably had what the campus needed at the right time just because of his personality and his leadership style,” he said. “I think his mark will be felt here for a long time to come just because of what he was able to do and the way that he did it.”