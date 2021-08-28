Cancel
Relationship Advice

How long does it take to wait to get approved since the day I file my divorce?

By Asked in Pittsburgh, PA
 7 days ago

I wanted to file for divorce from my husband because he was abusing me physically and mentally for few years. That time I was afraid to leave because I have nowhere to go and I am not stable in my finances. Now that I have a job and save enough to separate, I wanted to get out in that hell, move out and start a new life, wanted to get my education. I don't think he wants to file the divorce since I told him for almost a year that I want a divorce. He just ignore it. He wants me to file for it because I don't think he wants to pay the divorce. He make me sign a prenuptial agreement before we get married 6yrs. ago so I don't think I'm able to get anything from him. His a smart who only think for himself. I wanted to apply for school by the end of 2021 and I'm worried if the school won't approved my scholarship or financial aid because my soon to be ex husband make too much money for himself.

