Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Will I be liable for divorce notarization if I was paid by spouse

By Asked in Davenport, IA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

Your question doesn’t make sense and needs a lot more details before answering. PLEASE DO NOT PRIVATE MESSAGE ME with followup questions. Instead, you may make a comment below, which will be sent to me automatically. If you need an attorney to assist you, please search in your local area, or click the "Find a Lawyer" link at the top of the page. I am active on AVVO and answer questions only as a public service. I am an Attorney-at-Law, licensed to practice law only in the state of Iowa. Unless we have both signed a formal retainer agreement you are not my client, and my discussion of issues does not constitute legal advice.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#If I Was#Avvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship AdviceFingerLakes1

Law Talk: The Divorce Process

Imagine those scenes in movies and television series where the wife separates from the husband. Such scenarios end up in tears and a lot of other consequences. But the reality of things is that those moments do not only stay in La-la Land studios somewhere. They actually happen in the real world, and the effects they leave are a lot more devastating than what they show in the movies. Let’s talk about divorce and how it works.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.

Comments / 0

Community Policy