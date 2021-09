Hooray. It looks like 12-to-15-year-olds are to get at least one Covid jab. That means my 14-year-old-daughter can join my 17-year-old son in the ranks of the vaccinated. And if the rollout indeed starts on September 6, as reported in this paper, it will be nicely timed for the return to school. So she’ll be getting it along with the rest of her cohort, to save the bother of getting to a clinic. That’s how I used to get vaccinated – at school, lined up in a rank of girls in their vests, with no nonsense about refuseniks.