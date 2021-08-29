Are you ready for some Broncos regular season football?

Forgive me for this rant but coming off this thread with Teddy Bridgewater being named starter, you would think that half of the Bronco fanbase thinks we just dug up the bones of Ken Stabler and named him starter. Seeing "fans" hoping that the Broncos get crushed this season and Fangio gets fired after week one is so sad and pathetic. Can you be critical of choices by the coaches, absolutely, can you disagree with choices and decisions, sure thing, can you be critical of player performances, yep, can you be critical of management choices yep. Those are all things that fans should be, it means they care, they are invested, they are paying attention, they demand higher standards. But lets get real here, if you are so emotionally invested in a third year 2nd round draft pick that has not proven anything in this league that you want the Broncos to lose and the entire coaching staff to be fired and GM fired then you are not a fan, you are just a self entitled douche-bag that needs to get a life. Look I get the fact that sometimes the organization makes decisions that you may disagree with, I have disagreed with plenty of those decisions. Namely, when we hired McDaniels and he wanted to trade for Matt Cassel and get rid of Jay Cutler, basically blowing up Jay Cutler. I called for McDaniels to be fired before we made the trade because of how ridiculous that idea was and the fact he basically had no intent to even try to work with Cutler. And I was beyond frustrated with many of McDaniels moves as far as personnel and coaching staff, but I never sat there and hoped they would lose. I wasn't rooting for Orton to be bad so I could strut around saying look at how smart I am, Broncos got crushed, I am so right. I would of gladly acknowledged that I was mistaken in my assessment of McDaniels had the Broncos started playing like the Pats. I was actually at the New England game where Denver beat the Pats and McDaniels was on the field cheering to his wife, I was excited and cheering, happy that we had been able to beat the Pats. Optimistic that maybe I was wrong, maybe McDaniels did know what he was doing.