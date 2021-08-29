The Great American Science Heist

American naval dominance has occurred only briefly in the history of the world. In June 1943, the USS Essex (CV-9) lay at rest in Pearl Harbor, freshly arrived from the West Coast. In July, the new USS Yorktown (CV-10) arrived. From that moment forward, the U.S. Navy grew at a nearly exponential rate, as the ships of the Two-Ocean Navy Act began to sail. Congress passed the bill in 1940, almost 18 months prior to U.S. entry into World War II, but building the ships took time, and it was three years before the Essex arrived to join the Pacific Fleet as the harbinger of U.S. ascendancy. By August 1945, the active ship force counted 6,768 ships of all types. It dwarfed the other navies of the world. It was a moment, fleeting as it might have been, of total American naval dominance.1 Since then, many Americans have treated naval dominance as a foregone conclusion—a condition that, once established, has little possibility of being lost.