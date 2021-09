As an adult, the closest I’ve come to horticulture is watering the houseplant hanging off my window ledge. Sadly, adult life gets in the way of exploring new hobbies. So when Kitaria Fables presented the opportunity for me to go back to my roots and become one with the land with an RPG spin, I was ready to pick up my sword and watering can and get down to the dirty business of growing a virtual farm. You don’t have to go on this journey alone. One of Kitaria Fables standout features is that you can play the game in two-player couch co-op, and both players share the same screen.