Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

YouTube Gold: The Early Days Of Motown

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Motown became a major cultural force it was just another regional label trying to scratch out a spot in the market place. This video is really kind of fascinating because first Motown wasn’t even Motown yet: it was still called Motortown. And this is an old-style 50’s revue, with...

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Pittsburg, KSMorning Sun

PSU to host Motown and soul concert

Motown and soul are coming to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University with the first national touring group to hit the stage since early 2020. Uptown, a vocal group from New York City that combines the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in a concert appropriate for all ages, PSU said in a press release. Tickets are $25 general admission or $23 for children and seniors, and are on sale now.
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers 'Pancho and Lefty' at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday.
MusicPosted by
PWLiving

Enjoy an Outdoor Concert with D.C.’s Queen of the Blues, Carly Harvey

Hylton on the Hill Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 p.m. 2021 Wammie Award-winning artist Carly Harvey leads the energetic ensemble Kiss & Ride in a lively fusion of original music, blues classics, and unique arrangements of pop favorites for this Hylton on the Hill outdoor performance. Based in Washington, D.C., Carly Harvey’s rich and emotional sound calls to mind Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald. Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride project is intended to extend blues to wider audiences and bridge the age gap between blues aficionados by combining current music with blues arrangements in the same set with blues standards, blues funk, and soul—bursting with her original sound too. Buy tickets here.
Theater & Dancewsau.com

Paranoid Funk

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. He spent much of 1970 and 71 in a paranoid, drug induced haze and the only musical product his record company could release was a really good greatest hits package. So when Sly Stone delivered his latest record to CBS, Clive Davis and others were relieved, even if the album was much different than the stuff that had made Sly & The Family Stone one of the biggest bands of the late 60’s.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show. It may or not have been on December 29, 1964, when my brother and I first saw The T.A.M.I. Show on its original airing. T.A.M.I. stood for either “Teenage Awards Music International” or “Teen Age Music International,” both of which were used in promotions. The music for this show was filmed over two days at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium October 28 & 29, 1964.
Entertainmentnashvilleguru.com

Motown Mondays at the 5 Spot

Motown Mondays at the 5 Spot is every Wednesday from 10:00pm to 11:30pm. GQ Magazine says it’s “the most stylish party in America!” Guests can expect DJ sets by Jacob Jones and Reno Bo. This event is 21 and over only. Admission is free.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Diana Ross – ‘If The World Just Danced’

Diana Ross is hot on the promotional trail for her next album, ‘Thank You.’. Case in point, the music legend has just shared the next single from the track called, ‘If The World Just Danced.’. The track sees her explore new ground as she fuses EDM and African-style beats together...
Musictalentrecap.com

‘Idol’ Winner Kris Allen Drops New Song “Different Bridges, Same River”

American Idol winner, Kris Allen just dropped his new single “Different Bridges, Same River” across all platforms. The singer took to social media today to make the announcement to fans. The response to the track has so far been more than positive. Kris Allen Announces “Different Bridges, Same River” on...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
Irvine, CAirvinestandard.com

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro’s life changed in 2006 while playing George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” on his ukulele in Central Park. A passerby shot a video and posted it on YouTube, and 20 million views later, Shimabukuro was a worldwide sensation. He’s since collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma, Bette Midler and...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Elton John Announces Star-Studded Album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Elton John has teamed up with a few of his classic-rock peers and modern-day pop and hip-hop stars for a star-studded new album called The Lockdown Sessions. Over the last year and a half, he has recorded 16 songs, 10 of them unreleased. He started the project during his down...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Drake Drops Nutty “Way 2 Sexy” Video With Future & Young Thug

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP.”. So, in between the shots hurled at Kanye West and Swizz Beatz, there are tracks like “Way...
Nashville, TNtheohiostar.com

Music Spotlight: Bridget Caldwell

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Singer-songwriter Bridget Caldwell does not come from a musical family. They loved music, but did not play or create music. Her mother had “exquisite” taste in music and would play anything from Bonnie Raitt and Hank Williams to Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald. Caldwell said she has...
New York City, NYsoultracks.com

George Duke, Ella, Oscar and more MPS classics get reissued

NEW YORK: Jazz history was forged in the rustic Black Forest of Germany in 1968 when Hans Georg Brunner-Schwer launched MPS Records and recorded some of the genre’s seminal artists. Legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, The Count Basie Orchestra and George Duke released albums on the prestigious label known for its high-level recording technique and distinctive aesthetic. Much of MPS’s catalog will be reissued in the United States over the coming months thanks to a distribution pack with Germany’s Edel and New York City’s Bob Frank Entertainment.
Musictalesbuzz.com

‘Respect’ is actually a cover song— is the original better?

Although it inspired the title of the Queen of Soul’s biopic, “Respect” wasn’t originally Aretha Franklin’s own song. Another soul great — Otis Redding — wrote the tune and released it before Franklin had even made her breakthrough with 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).”
Westhampton Beach, NYHamptons.com

WHBPAC Presents: That Motown Band

That Motown Band kicks off the fall season fresh from their WHBPAC Holiday Streaming Spectacular with all the Motown songs you know and love! With hits like “Heat Wave”, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”, “Baby Love”, “My Girl”, and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in their repertoire, this talented group has previously graced the stages of The Town Hall on Broadway, Center City in Philadelphia, The Inner Harbor in Baltimore, and more!
Theater & DanceNew Pittsburgh Courier

A. Peter Bailey: 3 films highlight soul music role in Black cultural history

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In the past five weeks, I have seen three films that showcase and celebrate the contributions of soul music to the cultural history of Black people. “Summer of Soul” celebrates its contributions to the 1969 Harlem Arts Festival; “Respect” celebrates the key role of it in the life of Aretha Franklin who was, and for many still is, the Queen of Soul; “Ailey” celebrated its role in the life of Alvin Ailey, a master choreographer whose “Revelations” is one of the greatest artistic creations of the 20th century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy