The Daily Chop: Ian Anderson return, six-man rotation and more

Jorge Soler and Austin Riley both homered in support of Ian Anderson to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game began as a pitching duel with Anderson and Anthony DeSclafani throwing up zeroes for the first three innings. Anderson, who was making his first start since July 11, allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning but got Brandon Crawford to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Anderson allowed a hit to lead off the second but that runner was erased on a double play. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth but left those runners stranded.