Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

Currently, a search for "Tourmaline" on the Getty Museum's website yields two, decades-old papers: one on the makeup of sand samples taken from the Mogao Grottoes in China's Gansu province, and another on the mineralogical composition of clay casting cores for Renaissance bronzes. However, that search query will soon generate more than references to the borosilicate mineral. Los Angeles's Getty Museum has acquired its first work by Brooklyn artist, trans activist, and 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tourmaline. Though it's too soon to say when the new acquisition, a photographic self-portrait titled "Summer Azure" (2020), will go on display at the Getty, it can currently be viewed in the group exhibition Born in Flames: Feminist Futures at the Bronx Museum.