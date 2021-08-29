Column: Be careful not to commit crape murder
It reads like a Southern crime novel: Southern beauty killed mercilessly in the garden, in the prime of her life. I am talking about crape murder, that horrifically, brutal pruning that is sometimes inflicted on crape myrtles. This has become a crime spree committed by a single killer who attacks one single tree; a serial killer who attacks multiple trees; and copycat killers who have seen a neighbor’s victim and commit the same crime. This is a senseless, crime against nature and needs to stop.hickoryrecord.com
